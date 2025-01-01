Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

162,637 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box / B.CAM / H.SEATS

12381420

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box / B.CAM / H.SEATS

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,637KM
VIN 1C6RR7GTXLS140014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans!

 

Apply Online @ Daleo Motors down payment may be required

 

 

Feel free to view our CarFax here -> A0014

 

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts!

 

Main Office: 1575 Main St. E.

 

With over 30 years experience servicing the Hamilton area, we can help!

 

Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing.

 

Apply Online Now at Daleo Motors for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

 

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING!

 

The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES!

 

Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee.

 

We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive our vehicles.

 

 

Certification included at no extra cost.

 

 

All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

 

All of our vehicles are priced based on year, make, model, kms and condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4
2020 RAM 1500 Classic