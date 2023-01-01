Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM Cargo Van

81,700 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

Contact Seller
2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

PROMASTER 2500 HIGH ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM Cargo Van

PROMASTER 2500 HIGH ROOF

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9684037
  • Stock #: 109954
  • VIN: 3c6trvdg7le109954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 109954
  • Mileage 81,700 KM

Vehicle Description

v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks BACK UP CAMERA key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited

2017 Ford Focus SE
 88,790 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2020 RAM Cargo Van P...
 81,700 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 244,600 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory