$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2020 RAM Cargo Van
PROMASTER 2500 HIGH ROOF
Location
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
81,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9684037
- Stock #: 109954
- VIN: 3c6trvdg7le109954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
v6 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks BACK UP CAMERA key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
