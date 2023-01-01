2020 RAM Cargo Van

$49,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9684037

9684037 Stock #: 109954

109954 VIN: 3c6trvdg7le109954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 109954

Mileage 81,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

