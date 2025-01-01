Menu
2020 SUBARU IMPREZA HATCHBACK, AWD, TOURING EDITION, HEATED SEATS, EYE SIGHT, ALLOY RIMS, PUSH BUTTOM START, TWO SETS OF KEY, PROXIMITY ENTRY. ONE OWNER VERY LOW KM!!!

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200s

2020 Subaru Impreza

43,000 KM

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
12923432

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
43,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GTAV66L3723007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 SUBARU IMPREZA HATCHBACK, AWD, TOURING EDITION, HEATED SEATS, EYE SIGHT, ALLOY RIMS, PUSH BUTTOM START, TWO SETS OF KEY, PROXIMITY ENTRY. ONE OWNER VERY LOW KM!!!

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200s

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

