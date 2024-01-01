$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD *LOW KM, NAV, AUTOPILOT, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
Safety included
Carfax included
Financing available
LOW KM
Autopilot
AWD
Forward collision warning
Lane departing avoidance
Crossing traffic alert
Leather seats
Heated Seats
Cooled seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Remote Start
Back up camera
Surround view camera
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Moonroof
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
905-962-2226