2020 Tesla Model 3

57,625 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD *LOW KM, NAV, AUTOPILOT, SAFETY*

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD *LOW KM, NAV, AUTOPILOT, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1718692262
  2. 1718692267
  3. 1718692271
  4. 1718692276
  5. 1718692281
  6. 1718692286
  7. 1718692291
  8. 1718692296
  9. 1718692301
  10. 1718692306
  11. 1718692311
  12. 1718692317
  13. 1718692321
  14. 1718692326
  15. 1718692331
  16. 1718692336
  17. 1718692341
  18. 1718692346
  19. 1718692351
  20. 1718692356
  21. 1718692361
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,625KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB2LF789191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Plus HST plus licensing

Safety included

Carfax included

Financing available

LOW KM

Autopilot

AWD

Forward collision warning

Lane departing avoidance

Crossing traffic alert

Leather seats

Heated Seats

Cooled seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

Navigation

Air Conditioning

Remote Start

Back up camera

Surround view camera

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Moonroof 

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2020 Tesla Model 3