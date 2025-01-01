$18,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus *NAV, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEAT*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,107 KM
Vehicle Description
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing available
Tow Hitch
Wireless phone charging
Forward collision warning
Lane departing avoidance
Crossing traffic alert
Leather seats
Heated Seats
Cruise control
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Remote Start
Back up camera
Surround view camera
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Moonroof
CD player
Premium audio
