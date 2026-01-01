Menu
Zens Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Price + HST + licensing

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

WHITE INTERIOR

Forward collision warning

Lane departing avoidance

Crossing traffic alert

Leather seats

Heated Seats

Cruise control

Navigation

Air Conditioning

Remote Start

Back up camera

Surround view camera

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Power windows

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Moonroof

Premium audio

2020 Tesla Model 3

181,218 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS*

13489934

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,218KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4LF789992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2020 Tesla Model 3