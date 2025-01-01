Menu
2021 Cadillac CT4

89,891 KM

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac CT4

Sport *AWD, WIRELESS CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO*

2021 Cadillac CT4

Sport *AWD, WIRELESS CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,891KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DG5RK2M0111480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety features: Forward collision warnings, Front Pedestrian detection, lane departure warnings, a collision mitigation braking system, a road departure mitigation system, a lane keeping assist system and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.

Sports mode

Snow mode

Apple Carplay

Android Carplay

Push to start

Back up camera

Backup sensors

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Sunroof

Wi-fi Hotspot

Amazon Alexa 

Spotify

Auto Stop-Start

Remote Start

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Cruise control

Auxiliary input

Air Conditioning

USB

Remote key-less entry

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

