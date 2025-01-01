$30,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac CT4
Sport *AWD, WIRELESS CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,891 KM
Vehicle Description
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Safety features: Forward collision warnings, Front Pedestrian detection, lane departure warnings, a collision mitigation braking system, a road departure mitigation system, a lane keeping assist system and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow.
Sports mode
Snow mode
Apple Carplay
Android Carplay
Push to start
Back up camera
Backup sensors
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Wi-fi Hotspot
Amazon Alexa
Spotify
Auto Stop-Start
Remote Start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
USB
Remote key-less entry
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
