Recent Arrival!

| Remote Start, Alloy wheels, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Outer Banks Package (96D), Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Charging Pad.

White
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4D Sport Utility
1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic
4WD

Awards:
 * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

51,906 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

12969020

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,906KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C67MRB34710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 51,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Remote Start, Alloy wheels, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Outer Banks Package (96D), Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Charging Pad.

White
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4D Sport Utility
1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic
4WD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2021 Ford Bronco Sport