$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 51,906 KM
Vehicle Description
| Remote Start, Alloy wheels, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Outer Banks Package (96D), Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wireless Charging Pad.
White
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4D Sport Utility
1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic
4WD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-388-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-388-6396