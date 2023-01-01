Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

11,993 KM

Details Description Features

$43,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands SPORT 4X4! NAVIGATION! BADLANDS EDITION!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands SPORT 4X4! NAVIGATION! BADLANDS EDITION!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

  1. 9643264
  2. 9643264
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643264
  • Stock #: 00H1979
  • VIN: 3FMCR9D97MRA30565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 11,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Badlands EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic


| Remote Start, Alloy wheels, Badlands Package (DISC), Body-Coloured Door Handles (DISC), Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DISC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel (DISC), Leather Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats (DISC), Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof (DISC), Reverse Sensing System, Wireless Charging Pad.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 45,750 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 27,115 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 61,873 KM
$19,574 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory