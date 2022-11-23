2021 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 9 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9367750

9367750 Stock #: 00H1894X

00H1894X VIN: 1FMCU9J90MUA55724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 33,973 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

