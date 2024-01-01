Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>AWD, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Black Accent Package (LPO), Black Finish Grille (LPO), Black Rear License Plate Applique (LPO), Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Floor Liner Package (LPO), Integrated Cargo Liner (LPO), Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote.<br><br>Black<br>2021 GMC Acadia SLE 4D Sport Utility<br>3.6L V6 SIDI 9-Speed Automatic<br>AWD

2021 GMC Acadia

92,523 KM

Details Description Features

$30,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Acadia

SLE DUAL SKYSCAPE SUNROOFS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Acadia

SLE DUAL SKYSCAPE SUNROOFS

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Contact Seller

$30,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS1MZ164679

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A240560
  • Mileage 92,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


AWD, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Black Accent Package (LPO), Black Finish Grille (LPO), Black Rear License Plate Applique (LPO), Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Floor Liner Package (LPO), Integrated Cargo Liner (LPO), Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote.

Black
2021 GMC Acadia SLE 4D Sport Utility
3.6L V6 SIDI 9-Speed Automatic
AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST for sale in Hamilton, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST 45,896 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport/North NEW TIRES & BRAKES for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport/North NEW TIRES & BRAKES 84,115 KM $14,585 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape HEATED SEATS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford Escape HEATED SEATS 145,469 KM $13,585 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,985

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Acadia