$30,985+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia
SLE DUAL SKYSCAPE SUNROOFS
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Used
92,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS1MZ164679
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # A240560
- Mileage 92,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Black Accent Package (LPO), Black Finish Grille (LPO), Black Rear License Plate Applique (LPO), Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Floor Liner Package (LPO), Integrated Cargo Liner (LPO), Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote.
Black
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
