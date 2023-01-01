$62,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,005
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave GLADIATOR MOJAVE EDITION! 4X4 CERTIFIED
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,005
+ taxes & licensing
24,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9836927
- Stock #: 00H2034
- VIN: 1C6JJTEG7ML617741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Mojave 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Sting-Gray Clearcoat
| Remote Start, | Non-Smoker, Alloy wheels, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, No Soft Top, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Split folding rear seat.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9