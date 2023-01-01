Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator

24,486 KM

$62,005

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
Mojave GLADIATOR MOJAVE EDITION! 4X4 CERTIFIED

Location

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

24,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836927
  • Stock #: 00H2034
  • VIN: 1C6JJTEG7ML617741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Mojave 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Sting-Gray Clearcoat

| Remote Start, | Non-Smoker, Alloy wheels, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, No Soft Top, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Split folding rear seat.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

