2021 Kia Seltos

6,508 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8595122
  Stock #: P10884
  VIN: KNDETCA23M7123139

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 6,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Hamilton

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

