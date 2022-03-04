$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Hamilton
905-547-7726
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
6,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8595122
- Stock #: P10884
- VIN: KNDETCA23M7123139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,508 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Hamilton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8