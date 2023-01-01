Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

48,189 KM

$35,005

+ tax & licensing
$35,005

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV CERTIFIED AND READY!

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV CERTIFIED AND READY!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,005

+ taxes & licensing

48,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9619018
  Stock #: J0H1973X
  VIN: 5N1AT3BA1MC687735

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Stock # J0H1973X
  Mileage 48,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


SV 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD CVT with Xtronic


Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

