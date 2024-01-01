Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

94,984 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, BACKUP CAM*

11971596

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, BACKUP CAM*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,984KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2MF047267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

 

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

 

Price + HST + licensing 

 

Battery limited warranty expires September 11, 2029 or 160,000 km whichever comes first AND Drive unit limited warranty expires September 11, 2029 or 160,000 km whichever comes first

 

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

 

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

 

SAFETY INCLUDED

 

Carfax included

 

Warranty included

 

Financing available

 

WHITE INTERIOR

 

Forward collision warning

 

Lane departing avoidance

 

Tinted windows 

 

Leather and heated seats

 

Navigation

 

Remote Start

 

Back up camera and Surround view camera

 

Power steering and power mirrors

 

Wireless phone charging

 

Moonroof 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-962-2226

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2021 Tesla Model 3