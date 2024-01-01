$28,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, BACKUP CAM*
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, BACKUP CAM*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Price + HST + licensing
Battery limited warranty expires September 11, 2029 or 160,000 km whichever comes first AND Drive unit limited warranty expires September 11, 2029 or 160,000 km whichever comes first
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Warranty included
Financing available
WHITE INTERIOR
Forward collision warning
Lane departing avoidance
Tinted windows
Leather and heated seats
Navigation
Remote Start
Back up camera and Surround view camera
Power steering and power mirrors
Wireless phone charging
Moonroof
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226