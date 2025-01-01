$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT 302A CREW CAB 4X4 CERTIFIED
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E89NFB86722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| Remote Start, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 6''' Bright Polished Running Board, 8''' Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Colour Step Bars, Black 2-Bar Style Grille w/Tarnished Black Surround, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation system: Connected Navigation, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18''' 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18''' Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
