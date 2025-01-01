Menu
Recent Arrival!

| Remote Start, 17 Unique Aluminum Wheels, 4-Way Front Headrest, 400W Inverter w/USB Console Rear, 4K Tow Package, 8 Bed Tie-Downs w/Locking Rail, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Class III Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Connector, Electronic Brake Boost, Equipment Group 500A Standard, Evasive Steering, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, Ford Co-Pilot360, FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Mirror, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Higher Capacity Radiator, Hill Descent Control, Key Fob w/Remote Start, Lane Centering, Lane-Keeping System, Lariat Luxury Package, LED Box Lighting, Performance Suspension, Radio: B&O Premium Audio w/8-Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Spray-In Bedliner, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Cooling Fan, Upgraded Drive Ratio, Wireless Charging Pad.

Shadow Black
2022 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD SUNROOF LEATHER CREW CAB CERTIFIED 4D Crew Cab
EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic
AWD

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2022 Ford Maverick

117,008 KM

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick

Lariat AWD SUNROOF LEATHER CREW CAB CERTIFIED

2022 Ford Maverick

Lariat AWD SUNROOF LEATHER CREW CAB CERTIFIED

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F9XNRA02507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Remote Start, 17''' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 4-Way Front Headrest, 400W Inverter w/USB Console Rear, 4K Tow Package, 8 Bed Tie-Downs w/Locking Rail, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Class III Trailer Hitch w/7-Pin Connector, Electronic Brake Boost, Equipment Group 500A Standard, Evasive Steering, Exposed Front Tow Hooks, Ford Co-Pilot360, FX4 Off-Road Box Decal, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated Mirror, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Higher Capacity Radiator, Hill Descent Control, Key Fob w/Remote Start, Lane Centering, Lane-Keeping System, Lariat Luxury Package, LED Box Lighting, Performance Suspension, Radio: B&O Premium Audio w/8-Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Spray-In Bedliner, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Cooling Fan, Upgraded Drive Ratio, Wireless Charging Pad.

Shadow Black
2022 Ford Maverick Lariat AWD SUNROOF LEATHER CREW CAB CERTIFIED 4D Crew Cab
EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic
AWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2022 Ford Maverick