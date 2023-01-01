Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Harley-Davidson FXR

106 KM

Details Description

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2022 Harley-Davidson FXR

2022 Harley-Davidson FXR

FXRST

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Harley-Davidson FXR

FXRST

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

  1. 1679758023
  2. 1679758030
  3. 1679758036
  4. 1679758041
  5. 1679758047
  6. 1679758053
  7. 1679758059
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 106 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Harley Davidson FXRST LOW RIDER *DIABLO* 117 LIMITED

PRODUCTION MODEL # 603 / 1500 MADE GLOBALLY!

CUSTOM PAINT THAT IS FLAWLESS

FACTORY STEREO and in MINT condition with only 106 KMS on it!!!

 

ONLY $39,500.00 !!!!

 

IT WONT LAST LONG!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Sp...
 99,163 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla CE
 159,880 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 182,518 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory