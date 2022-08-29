$27,995+ tax & licensing
905-544-5524
2022 Harley-Davidson Other
PAN AMERICAN SPECIAL
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-544-5524
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9068719
- VIN: 3HD1ZES35NB307195
- Exterior Colour White and Orange
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,400 KM
2022 HARLEY DAVIDSON PAN AMERICA SPECIAL
Loaded with Extras!
150 HP Revolution V/Twin
Liquid Cooled, Spoke Wheel Option
Ride Height Suspension, Full Sport Bag Set with Tank Bag
Light Guards
Balance of Factory Warranty
LIKE BRAND NEW
ONLY 1400 KMS!
The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing
A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history.
WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!
Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!
Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle.
We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!
If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!
