2022 Harley-Davidson Other

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9068719

9068719 VIN: 3HD1ZES35NB307195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White and Orange

Body Style Sport Touring

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 1,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.