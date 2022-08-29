Menu
2022 Harley-Davidson Other

1,400 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2022 Harley-Davidson Other

2022 Harley-Davidson Other

PAN AMERICAN SPECIAL

2022 Harley-Davidson Other

PAN AMERICAN SPECIAL

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9068719
  • VIN: 3HD1ZES35NB307195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White and Orange
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HARLEY DAVIDSON PAN AMERICA SPECIAL 

Loaded with Extras!

150 HP Revolution V/Twin 

Liquid Cooled, Spoke Wheel Option 

Ride Height Suspension, Full Sport Bag Set with Tank Bag

Light Guards 

Balance of Factory Warranty 

LIKE BRAND NEW 

ONLY 1400 KMS!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

 

