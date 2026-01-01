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2022 Hyundai Elantra

73,272 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14501797

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4

905-979-3525

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Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,272KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU215223

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4

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905-979-XXXX

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905-979-3525

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

905-979-3525

2022 Hyundai Elantra