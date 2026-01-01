$17,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Fair Price Motors Canada Inc
B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4
905-979-3525
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,272KM
VIN KMHLM4AG8NU215223
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,272 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Fair Price Motors Canada Inc
B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4
Call Dealer
905-979-XXXX(click to show)
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Fair Price Motors Canada Inc
905-979-3525
2022 Hyundai Elantra