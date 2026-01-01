$22,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,871KM
VIN KM8JBCAE2NU098258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 94,871 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** Previous Rental
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
2016 Honda Civic Lx Honda Sensing 110,491 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer ST 70,437 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang Fastback V6 72,253 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wayne's Auto World
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-544-XXXX(click to show)
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2022 Hyundai Tucson