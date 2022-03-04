Menu
2022 Kia Soul

364 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

EX

Location

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

  1. 8595125
364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595125
  • Stock #: P10886
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU4N7809028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 364 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

