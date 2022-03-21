$5,490+ tax & licensing
2022 KTM Super Duke
DUKE 200
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: MD2JPC406NC038781
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 20 KM
2022 KTM 200 Duke, White and black, ONLY 20 km, brand new, a beautiful color match, with full factory warranty!
The KTM 200 DUKE comes with ultra-lightweight, high-performance upside-down WP forks as standard, 6 speed transmission,
Liquid cooled, ABS Supermoto, clutch wet multi disc, EMS Bosh, Electric Starter, 17 inches cast alloy racing wheels, Michelin tires .
No freight, No PDI Delivery charges , hidden fees from new dealer, only licensing and hst.
