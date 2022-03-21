Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 KTM Super Duke

20 KM

Details Description Features

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

Contact Seller
2022 KTM Super Duke

2022 KTM Super Duke

DUKE 200

Watch This Vehicle

2022 KTM Super Duke

DUKE 200

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

20KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8806271
  • VIN: MD2JPC406NC038781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 KTM 200 Duke, White and black, ONLY 20 km, brand new, a beautiful color match, with full factory warranty!
The KTM 200 DUKE comes with ultra-lightweight, high-performance upside-down WP forks as standard, 6 speed transmission,
Liquid cooled, ABS Supermoto, clutch wet multi disc, EMS Bosh, Electric Starter, 17 inches cast alloy racing wheels, Michelin tires .
No freight, No PDI Delivery charges , hidden fees from new dealer, only licensing and hst.

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acen Motors Inc.

2012 Chevrolet Corve...
 32,000 KM
$52,990 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan 350Z Bla...
 48,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT...
 25,000 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

Call Dealer

905-545-XXXX

(click to show)

905-545-7200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory