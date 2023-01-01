Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Lincoln Aviator

7,800 KM

Details Description Features

$80,005

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$80,005

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2022 Lincoln Aviator

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve 7 passenger leather pano roof navi awd

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve 7 passenger leather pano roof navi awd

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 9448042
  2. 9448042
  3. 9448042
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$80,005

+ taxes & licensing

7,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9448042
  • Stock #: 1HL582
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC5NGL07263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1HL582
  • Mileage 7,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Reserve 3.0L V6 AWD 10-Speed Automatic


| Remote Start, | Non-Smoker, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Information System, Dynamic Handling Package, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward/Side/Rear Parking Sensors, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus, Memory seat, Navigation System, Phone As A Key, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Brake Assist, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.





PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2022 Lincoln Aviator...
 7,800 KM
$80,005 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 117,672 KM
$13,695 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX!...
 176,456 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory