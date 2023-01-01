$80,005+ tax & licensing
$80,005
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve 7 passenger leather pano roof navi awd
Location
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9448042
- Stock #: 1HL582
- VIN: 5LM5J7XC5NGL07263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 7,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Reserve 3.0L V6 AWD 10-Speed Automatic
| Remote Start, | Non-Smoker, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Active Park Assist 2.0, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Information System, Dynamic Handling Package, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist, Forward/Side/Rear Parking Sensors, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus, Memory seat, Navigation System, Phone As A Key, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Brake Assist, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9