2022 Lincoln Corsair

69,314 KM

Details Features

$60,745

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

12727920

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Used
69,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D99NUL22482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A250507X
  • Mileage 69,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Lincoln Corsair