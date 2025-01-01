$128,985+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GLS 63 4MATIC®
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # A250257
- Mileage 41,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in stunning MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Bright, this full-size SUV is powered by a handcrafted 4.0L V8 Bi-Turbo engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive for dynamic capability in all conditions. Its an AMG masterpiece that commands attention on every road.
Key Highlights:
AMG Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery with Artico Leather Stitched Dash
22''' AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels with MB Winter Wheel & Tire Package
Multicontour Front Seats with Massage Function & Climate Comfort
5-Zone THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Power Moonroof
Adaptive Suspension with AMG Active Exhaust
Advanced MBUX Functions + MBUX Interior Assistant
Navigation System + Heads-Up Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Rear Seats
Memory Package with Power Steering Column
Adaptive Cruise Control & Active Safety Features
Genuine Wood Console Insert | Power Liftgate | Security System
This GLS 63 AMG also comes with the Manufacturer's Warranty extended to 160,000 KM for added peace of mind.
Unrivaled luxury meets AMG performanceexperience the SUV that redefines what it means to drive in style.
4.0L V8 | 9-Speed Automatic | All-Wheel Drive
Luxury, technology, and performance without compromise.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
