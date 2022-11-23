Menu
2022 RAM 1500

3,888 KM

Details Description Features

$68,995

+ tax & licensing
$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433656
  • Stock #: A220923
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT9NN365382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Sport/Rebel HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Gray

| Remote Start, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Body-Colour Door Handles, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Navigation System, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 18" x 8" Painted Mid-Gloss Black.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

