$68,995+ tax & licensing
$68,995
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$68,995
+ taxes & licensing
3,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9433656
- Stock #: A220923
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT9NN365382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport/Rebel HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Gray
| Remote Start, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Body-Colour Door Handles, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Navigation System, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 18" x 8" Painted Mid-Gloss Black.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9