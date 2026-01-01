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2023 Nissan Sentra

50,777 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14139199

2023 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4

905-979-3525

  1. 1779481563403
  2. 1779481563886
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  8. 1779481566653
  9. 1779481567100
  10. 1779481567528
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  14. 1779481569296
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Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
50,777KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV5PY283986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Nissan Sentra SV 50,777 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

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Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4

Call Dealer

905-979-XXXX

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905-979-3525

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

905-979-3525

2023 Nissan Sentra