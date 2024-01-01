$33,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
2023 Toyota Corolla
Click Sign Drive
74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
289-932-2102
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
25,900KM
Used
VIN JTDBCMFE0PJ004998
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Blowout Price: $33,900 for a 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan!
Are you looking for a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further! This 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan is the perfect blend of performance, economy, and modern technology.
Key Features:
**Model Year:** 2023
**Mileage:** 25,000
**Exterior Color:** Sleek Grey
**Interior:** Comfortable and luxurious grey fabric seats
**Engine:** 1.8L 4-cylinder Hybrid, delivering outstanding fuel efficiency
**Transmission:** Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Why Youll Love It:
**Fuel Efficiency:** Save at the pump with an impressive 4.6 L/100 km in the city, 5.4 on the highway, and 4.9 combined.
**Advanced Safety:** Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
**Tech Savvy:** 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility
**Comfort & Convenience:** Smart Key System with Push Button Start, automatic climate control, and a spacious interior for a comfortable ride
Additional Highlights:
**Immaculate, interior
**Regularly serviced and still under manufacturers warranty
**Clean title, no accidents
**Includes all original manuals and two key fobs
Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a nearly new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan thats ready to hit the road and deliver exceptional performance and savings. Contact me today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this car is perfect for you!
Act fast. A deal this good wont last long!
Click Sign Drive
74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Click Sign Drive
289-932-2102
2023 Toyota Corolla