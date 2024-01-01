Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Blowout Price: $33,900 for a 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan! <br><br>Are you looking for a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further! This 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan is the perfect blend of performance, economy, and modern technology.<br><br>Key Features:<br>**Model Year:** 2023<br>**Mileage:** 25,000<br>**Exterior Color:** Sleek Grey<br>**Interior:** Comfortable and luxurious grey fabric seats<br>**Engine:** 1.8L 4-cylinder Hybrid, delivering outstanding fuel efficiency<br>**Transmission:** Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)<br><br>Why Youll Love It:<br>**Fuel Efficiency:** Save at the pump with an impressive 4.6 L/100 km in the city, 5.4 on the highway, and 4.9 combined. <br>**Advanced Safety:** Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>**Tech Savvy:** 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility<br>**Comfort & Convenience:** Smart Key System with Push Button Start, automatic climate control, and a spacious interior for a comfortable ride<br><br>Additional Highlights:<br>**Immaculate, interior<br>**Regularly serviced and still under manufacturers warranty<br>**Clean title, no accidents<br>**Includes all original manuals and two key fobs<br></div><br /><div>Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a nearly new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan thats ready to hit the road and deliver exceptional performance and savings. Contact me today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this car is perfect for you!<br><br>Act fast. A deal this good wont last long!<br></div>

2023 Toyota Corolla

25,900 KM

Details Description

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

Others

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Corolla

Others

Location

Click Sign Drive

74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

289-932-2102

  1. 11300600
  2. 11300600
  3. 11300600
  4. 11300600
  5. 11300600
  6. 11300600
  7. 11300600
  8. 11300600
  9. 11300600
  10. 11300600
  11. 11300600
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,900KM
Used
VIN JTDBCMFE0PJ004998

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Blowout Price: $33,900 for a 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan!

Are you looking for a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further! This 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan is the perfect blend of performance, economy, and modern technology.

Key Features:
**Model Year:** 2023
**Mileage:** 25,000
**Exterior Color:** Sleek Grey
**Interior:** Comfortable and luxurious grey fabric seats
**Engine:** 1.8L 4-cylinder Hybrid, delivering outstanding fuel efficiency
**Transmission:** Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Why Youll Love It:
**Fuel Efficiency:** Save at the pump with an impressive 4.6 L/100 km in the city, 5.4 on the highway, and 4.9 combined.
**Advanced Safety:** Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
**Tech Savvy:** 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility
**Comfort & Convenience:** Smart Key System with Push Button Start, automatic climate control, and a spacious interior for a comfortable ride

Additional Highlights:
**Immaculate, interior
**Regularly serviced and still under manufacturers warranty
**Clean title, no accidents
**Includes all original manuals and two key fobs

Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a nearly new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan thats ready to hit the road and deliver exceptional performance and savings. Contact me today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this car is perfect for you!

Act fast. A deal this good wont last long!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Click Sign Drive

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Others for sale in Hamilton, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Others 25,900 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 6A for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 6A 147,582 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Focus Titanium Sedan 284,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic

Email Click Sign Drive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Click Sign Drive

Click Sign Drive

74 Parkdale Ave N #3, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

Call Dealer

289-932-XXXX

(click to show)

289-932-2102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Click Sign Drive

289-932-2102

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Corolla