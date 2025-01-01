Menu
AIRPORT LINCOLN dealer demo, save from new! INFINITE BLACK METALLIC CLEARCOAT (Black)---- SEAT TYPE BT BLK ONYX/GREY PRM LTHR SEATS---- OPTION PACKAGE 201A EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A---- ENGINE 994 2.0L FHEV3, TRANSMISSION 44ECVT AUTO ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION

YOUR DRIVE, SIMPLIFIED BY AUTOIQ

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE!

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it. Get a virtual trade estimate & appraisal and virtual credit approval & eSignature! Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms! Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? Newcomer? Dont worry! Weve got special programs to help you get that long-needed vehicle with the financing that you need! We accept all credit applications O.A.C. See us for more details.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

17,012 KM

Details Description Features

$67,895

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve 201A HYBRID! AWD LEATHER DEALER DEMO $AVE!!

13165301

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve 201A HYBRID! AWD LEATHER DEALER DEMO $AVE!!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$67,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMPJ8K48RJ845625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 17,012 KM

Vehicle Description

AIRPORT LINCOLN dealer demo, save from new!
INFINITE BLACK METALLIC CLEARCOAT (Black)----
SEAT TYPE
BT BLK ONYX/GREY PRM LTHR SEATS----
OPTION PACKAGE
201A EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A----
ENGINE
994 2.0L FHEV3,
TRANSMISSION
44ECVT AUTO ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION



YOUR DRIVE, SIMPLIFIED BY AUTOIQ

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE!



Shop online or in-store, any way you want it. Get a virtual trade estimate & appraisal and virtual credit approval & eSignature! Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms! Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? Newcomer? Don't worry! We've got special programs to help you get that long-needed vehicle with the financing that you need! We accept all credit applications O.A.C. See us for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
