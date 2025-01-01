$67,895+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve 201A HYBRID! AWD LEATHER DEALER DEMO $AVE!!
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$67,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 17,012 KM
Vehicle Description
INFINITE BLACK METALLIC CLEARCOAT (Black)----
SEAT TYPE
BT BLK ONYX/GREY PRM LTHR SEATS----
OPTION PACKAGE
201A EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A----
ENGINE
994 2.0L FHEV3,
TRANSMISSION
44ECVT AUTO ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION
YOUR DRIVE, SIMPLIFIED BY AUTOIQ
BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE!
Shop online or in-store, any way you want it. Get a virtual trade estimate & appraisal and virtual credit approval & eSignature! Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms! Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? Newcomer? Don't worry! We've got special programs to help you get that long-needed vehicle with the financing that you need! We accept all credit applications O.A.C. See us for more details.
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
905-388-6396