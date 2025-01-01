$29,990+ tax & licensing
2025 Buick Envista
Preferred
2025 Buick Envista
Preferred
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
905-545-7200
Certified
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTO REMOTE START, PROXIMITY KEY, VERY LOW KM, 8,500, FRESH OIL CHANGE!
CERTIFIED AND READY !
****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****
Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!
Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !
Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!
All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.
Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!
ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.
Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com
ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Acen Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Acen Motors Inc.
Acen Motors Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-545-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-545-7200