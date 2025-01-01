2025 Buick Envista

Menu
<p>AUTO REMOTE START, PROXIMITY KEY, VERY LOW KM, 8,500, FRESH OIL CHANGE!</p><p>CERTIFIED AND READY !</p><p>****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****</p><p>Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!</p><p>Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !</p><p>Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!</p><p>All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.</p><p>Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!</p><p>ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.</p><p>Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com</p><p>ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200</p>

8,500 KM

$29,990

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN KL47LAE24SB028343

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO REMOTE START, PROXIMITY KEY, VERY LOW KM, 8,500, FRESH OIL CHANGE!

CERTIFIED AND READY !

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****

Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

