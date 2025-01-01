2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Year: 2025<br>Condition: New<br>Make: Ford Utility Vehicles<br>Model: Bronco Sport<br>Style: Outer Banks 4x4<br>Package: 300A<br>Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility<br>Fuel Type: Gasoline<br>Fuel Type: 1.5L 3cyl<br>Transmission: Auto<br><br>Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $3395<br>Option Details: |PWR MOONROOF|EBONY ROAST|8-SPD AUTO|OUTER BANKS TECH PKG|1.5L ECO ENG|CARBONIZED GREY|EQUIP GROUP 300A<br><br>OEM Exterior Colour: CARBONIZED GREY<br>OEM Interior Colour: EBONY ROAST<br><br>Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3fmcr9cn3sre12748<br><br>Vehicle Features: Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front dual zone A/C,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Garage door transmitter,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Power door mirrors,Rain sensing wipers,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Configurable,Exterior parking camera rear<p> </p> <h4>DEALER DEMO</h4> <p><em>Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.</em></p> <h4>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</h4> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature<br /> 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

12,104 KM

$48,885

+ taxes & licensing
Outer Banks OUTER BANKS TECH PKG | POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE START |

Outer Banks OUTER BANKS TECH PKG | POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE START |

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$48,885

+ taxes & licensing

Year: 2025
Condition: New
Make: Ford Utility Vehicles
Model: Bronco Sport
Style: Outer Banks 4x4
Package: 300A
Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Type: 1.5L 3cyl
Transmission: Auto

Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $3395
Option Details: |PWR MOONROOF|EBONY ROAST|8-SPD AUTO|OUTER BANKS TECH PKG|1.5L ECO ENG|CARBONIZED GREY|EQUIP GROUP 300A

OEM Exterior Colour: CARBONIZED GREY
OEM Interior Colour: EBONY ROAST

Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3fmcr9cn3sre12748

Vehicle Features: Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front dual zone A/C,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Garage door transmitter,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Power door mirrors,Rain sensing wipers,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Configurable,Exterior parking camera rear



DEALER DEMO

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
