$73,735+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150
Equipment Group 302A Mid|ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC|SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK|EQUIP GROUP 302A|2.7L ECO ENG|10-SPD AUTO|3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE|XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG|XLT SERIES DISCOUNT|302A DI
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$73,735
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 250520
- Mileage 2,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Condition: New
Make: Ford Pickups
Model: F-150
Style: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Package: 302A
Body Type: 4-Dr Regular Side
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Type: 2.7L 6cyl
Transmission: Auto
Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $5865
Option Details: ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC|SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK|EQUIP GROUP 302A|2.7L ECO ENG|10-SPD AUTO|3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE|XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG|XLT SERIES DISCOUNT|302A DISCOUNT
OEM Exterior Colour: Antimatter Blue Metallic
OEM Interior Colour: SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK
Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ftew3lp6sfb43162
Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Trailer Sway Control,Oil Pressure Gauge,Trip Computer,Rear Step Bumper,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Overhead Console,Chrome Wheels,Radio Data System,Trailer hitch,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Crew,1-touch down,1-touch up,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Front wheel independent suspension,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Voltmeter,Auto high-beam headlights,Manual driver lumbar support,Configurable,SuperCrew Cab
DEALER DEMO
Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.
