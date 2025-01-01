2025 Ford F-150

Menu
Year: 2025<br>Condition: New<br>Make: Ford Pickups<br>Model: F-150<br>Style: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box<br>Package: 302A<br>Body Type: 4-Dr Regular Side<br>Fuel Type: Gasoline<br>Fuel Type: 2.7L 6cyl<br>Transmission: Auto<br><br>Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $5865<br>Option Details: ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC|SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK|EQUIP GROUP 302A|2.7L ECO ENG|10-SPD AUTO|3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE|XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG|XLT SERIES DISCOUNT|302A DISCOUNT<br><br>OEM Exterior Colour: Antimatter Blue Metallic<br>OEM Interior Colour: SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK<br><br>Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ftew3lp6sfb43162<br><br>Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Trailer Sway Control,Oil Pressure Gauge,Trip Computer,Rear Step Bumper,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Overhead Console,Chrome Wheels,Radio Data System,Trailer hitch,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Crew,1-touch down,1-touch up,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Front wheel independent suspension,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Voltmeter,Auto high-beam headlights,Manual driver lumbar support,Configurable,SuperCrew Cab<p> </p> <h4>DEALER DEMO</h4> <p><em>Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.</em></p> <h4>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</h4> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature<br /> 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2025 Ford F-150

2,057 KM

$73,735

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150

Equipment Group 302A Mid|ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC|SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK|EQUIP GROUP 302A|2.7L ECO ENG|10-SPD AUTO|3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE|XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG|XLT SERIES DISCOUNT|302A DI

13182863

2025 Ford F-150

Equipment Group 302A Mid|ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC|SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK|EQUIP GROUP 302A|2.7L ECO ENG|10-SPD AUTO|3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE|XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG|XLT SERIES DISCOUNT|302A DI

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$73,735

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,057KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW3LP6SFB43162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 250520
  • Mileage 2,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Year: 2025
Condition: New
Make: Ford Pickups
Model: F-150
Style: XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Package: 302A
Body Type: 4-Dr Regular Side
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Type: 2.7L 6cyl
Transmission: Auto

Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $5865
Option Details: ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC|SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK|EQUIP GROUP 302A|2.7L ECO ENG|10-SPD AUTO|3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE|XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PKG|XLT SERIES DISCOUNT|302A DISCOUNT

OEM Exterior Colour: Antimatter Blue Metallic
OEM Interior Colour: SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 BLACK

Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ftew3lp6sfb43162

Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Trailer Sway Control,Oil Pressure Gauge,Trip Computer,Rear Step Bumper,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Overhead Console,Chrome Wheels,Radio Data System,Trailer hitch,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Crew,1-touch down,1-touch up,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Front wheel independent suspension,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Voltmeter,Auto high-beam headlights,Manual driver lumbar support,Configurable,SuperCrew Cab



DEALER DEMO

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
$73,735

2025 Ford F-150