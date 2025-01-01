Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2025 Hyundai Elantra

20,200 KM

Details Description

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

12803581

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,200KM
VIN KMHLN4DG9SU917376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$27,999

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2025 Hyundai Elantra