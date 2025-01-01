2025 Lincoln Corsair

Menu
Account
Sign In
Year: 2025<br>Condition: New<br>Make: Lincoln<br>Model: Corsair<br>Style: Premiere AWD<br>Package: 100A<br>Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility<br>Fuel Type: Gasoline<br>Fuel Type: 2.0L 4cyl<br>Transmission: Auto<br><br>Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $450<br>Option Details: |ALL-WTHR FLR LNRS W/MATS|8-SPD AUTO|CARGO AREA PROTECTOR|2.0L TURBOCHARGED ENG|SOFT TOUCH EBONY|INFINITE BLACK MET CC|100A EQUIP GROUP<br><br>OEM Exterior Colour: INFINITE BLACK MET CC<br>OEM Interior Colour: SOFT TOUCH EBONY<br><br>Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5lmcj1da1sul08821<br><br>Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Power Passenger Seat,Spoiler,Power Liftgate,Trip Computer,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Front Seats,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Overhead Console,Radio Data System,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Rear Window Wiper,Power Driver Seat,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front dual zone A/C,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted A/C controls,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Trunk/hatch auto-latch,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Power 2-way passenger lumbar support,Configurable,Smart device integration,Traffic sign information<p> </p> <h4>DEALER DEMO</h4> <p><em>Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.</em></p> <h4>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</h4> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature<br /> 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2025 Lincoln Corsair

9,336 KM

Details Description Features

$52,245

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Lincoln Corsair

Premiere 100A PKG | AWD | LINCOLN CO-PILOT360 | SYNC 4 |

Watch This Vehicle
13182857

2025 Lincoln Corsair

Premiere 100A PKG | AWD | LINCOLN CO-PILOT360 | SYNC 4 |

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 13182857
  2. 13182857
  3. 13182857
  4. 13182857
  5. 13182857
  6. 13182857
  7. 13182857
Contact Seller

$52,245

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ1DA1SUL08821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Year: 2025
Condition: New
Make: Lincoln
Model: Corsair
Style: Premiere AWD
Package: 100A
Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Type: 2.0L 4cyl
Transmission: Auto

Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $450
Option Details: |ALL-WTHR FLR LNRS W/MATS|8-SPD AUTO|CARGO AREA PROTECTOR|2.0L TURBOCHARGED ENG|SOFT TOUCH EBONY|INFINITE BLACK MET CC|100A EQUIP GROUP

OEM Exterior Colour: INFINITE BLACK MET CC
OEM Interior Colour: SOFT TOUCH EBONY

Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5lmcj1da1sul08821

Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Power Passenger Seat,Spoiler,Power Liftgate,Trip Computer,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Front Seats,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Overhead Console,Radio Data System,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Rear Window Wiper,Power Driver Seat,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front centre armrest,Front dual zone A/C,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted A/C controls,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Variably intermittent wipers,Trunk/hatch auto-latch,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Power 2-way passenger lumbar support,Configurable,Smart device integration,Traffic sign information



DEALER DEMO

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks OUTER BANKS TECH PKG | POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE START | for sale in Hamilton, ON
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks OUTER BANKS TECH PKG | POWER MOONROOF | REMOTE START | 12,104 KM $48,885 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 PERFORMANCE SUNROOF LOW KMS CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 PERFORMANCE SUNROOF LOW KMS CERTIFIED 33,281 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford C-MAX SEL PLUG IN HYBRID LEATHER SUNRROF CERTIFIED! for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford C-MAX SEL PLUG IN HYBRID LEATHER SUNRROF CERTIFIED! 80,844 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,245

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2025 Lincoln Corsair