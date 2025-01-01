2025 Lincoln Nautilus

Menu
Year: 2025<br>Condition: New<br>Make: Lincoln<br>Model: Nautilus<br>Style: Premiere AWD<br>Package: 101A<br>Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility<br>Fuel Type: Gasoline<br>Fuel Type: 2.0L 4cyl<br>Transmission: Auto<br><br>Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $950<br>Option Details: |8-SPD AUTO|2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 ENG|LINCOLN SOFT TOUCH BLK/GREY|BLACK ONYX/LT SPACE GREY INT|WHITE PLATINUM MET 3C|101A EQUIP GROUP<br><br>OEM Exterior Colour: WHITE PLATINUM MET 3C<br>OEM Interior Colour: LINCOLN SOFT TOUCH BLK/GREY<br><br>Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5lmpj8ja7sj921784<br><br>Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Power Passenger Seat,Spoiler,Power Liftgate,Trip Computer,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Front Seats,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Overhead Console,Radio Data System,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Rear Window Wiper,Speed Sensitive Wipers,Power Driver Seat,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto tilt-away steering wheel,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front dual zone A/C,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Leather steering wheel,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rain sensing wipers,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel memory,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Turn signal indicator mirrors,Variably intermittent wipers,Trunk/hatch auto-latch,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Power 2-way passenger lumbar support,Configurable,Exterior parking camera front,Exterior parking camera left,Exterior parking camera rear,Exterior parking camera right,Traffic sign information<p> </p> <h4>DEALER DEMO</h4> <p><em>Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.</em></p> <h4>BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE</h4> <p>AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program<br /> Shop online or in-store, any way you want it<br /> Virtual trade estimate & appraisal<br /> Virtual credit approval & eSignature<br /> 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*</p> <p>The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

3,405 KM

$63,545

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

VIN 5LMPJ8JA7SJ921784

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,405 KM

Year: 2025
Condition: New
Make: Lincoln
Model: Nautilus
Style: Premiere AWD
Package: 101A
Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Type: 2.0L 4cyl
Transmission: Auto

Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $950
Option Details: |8-SPD AUTO|2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 ENG|LINCOLN SOFT TOUCH BLK/GREY|BLACK ONYX/LT SPACE GREY INT|WHITE PLATINUM MET 3C|101A EQUIP GROUP

OEM Exterior Colour: WHITE PLATINUM MET 3C
OEM Interior Colour: LINCOLN SOFT TOUCH BLK/GREY

Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5lmpj8ja7sj921784

Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Power Passenger Seat,Spoiler,Power Liftgate,Trip Computer,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Front Seats,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Overhead Console,Radio Data System,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Rear Window Wiper,Speed Sensitive Wipers,Power Driver Seat,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto tilt-away steering wheel,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front dual zone A/C,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Leather steering wheel,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rain sensing wipers,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel memory,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Turn signal indicator mirrors,Variably intermittent wipers,Trunk/hatch auto-latch,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Power 2-way passenger lumbar support,Configurable,Exterior parking camera front,Exterior parking camera left,Exterior parking camera rear,Exterior parking camera right,Traffic sign information



DEALER DEMO

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 8 dealerships across Ontario, offering 13 brands and over 1500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
