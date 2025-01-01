$63,545+ taxes & licensing
2025 Lincoln Nautilus
Premiere 101A
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$63,545
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 3,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Condition: New
Make: Lincoln
Model: Nautilus
Style: Premiere AWD
Package: 101A
Body Type: 4-Dr Sport Utility
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Fuel Type: 2.0L 4cyl
Transmission: Auto
Factory Installed Options on This Vehicle: $950
Option Details: |8-SPD AUTO|2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 ENG|LINCOLN SOFT TOUCH BLK/GREY|BLACK ONYX/LT SPACE GREY INT|WHITE PLATINUM MET 3C|101A EQUIP GROUP
OEM Exterior Colour: WHITE PLATINUM MET 3C
OEM Interior Colour: LINCOLN SOFT TOUCH BLK/GREY
Window Sticker Link: https://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5lmpj8ja7sj921784
Vehicle Features: Alloy Wheels,Power Passenger Seat,Spoiler,Power Liftgate,Trip Computer,Illuminated Entry,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Heated Front Seats,Panic Alarm,Remote Keyless Entry,Heated Steering Wheel,Overhead Console,Radio Data System,4 Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Tachometer,Compass,ABS Brakes,Air Conditioning,Power Windows,Power Steering,Rear Window Wiper,Speed Sensitive Wipers,Power Driver Seat,1-touch down,1-touch up,Auto tilt-away steering wheel,Auto-dimming rearview mirror,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic stability,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front beverage holders,Front dual zone A/C,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Ignition disable,Knee airbag,Leather steering wheel,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Passenger door bin,Perimeter/approach lights,Power door mirrors,Rain sensing wipers,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear beverage holders,Rear door bins,Rear reading lights,Rear seat centre armrest,Rear window defroster,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel memory,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Turn signal indicator mirrors,Variably intermittent wipers,Trunk/hatch auto-latch,Auto high-beam headlights,Power 2-way driver lumbar support,Power 2-way passenger lumbar support,Configurable,Exterior parking camera front,Exterior parking camera left,Exterior parking camera rear,Exterior parking camera right,Traffic sign information
DEALER DEMO
Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.
BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE
905-388-6396