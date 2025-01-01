Menu
<p>This one owner, accident free, as-is trade includes:</p><p>- Power Drivers Seat<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- Keyless Entry w/ Keypad<br />- Cruise Control<br />- AM/FM Radio w/ CD<br />- Fog Lamps</p><p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold "as-is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p>

2015 Ford Escape

131,000 KM

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
13058534

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6FUA71401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25ES808A
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free, as-is trade includes:

- Power Drivers Seat
- Reverse Camera
- Keyless Entry w/ Keypad
- Cruise Control
- AM/FM Radio w/ CD
- Fog Lamps

Vehicle Sold AS-IS

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON
2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 131,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
