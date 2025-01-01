Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This one owner trade includes:</p><p>- Power Heated Front Seats<br />- Remote Start<br />- Rear View Camera<br />- Remote Keyless Entry<br />- Reverse Sensing System<br />- Voice Activated Navigation<br />- Power Sliding Rear Window<br />- Max Trailer Tow Package<br />- 3.55 Ratio Locking Rear Axle</p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2017 Ford F-150

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13077760

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1EG5HFC72344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25899A
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Rear View Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Reverse Sensing System
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Max Trailer Tow Package
- 3.55 Ratio Locking Rear Axle

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 74,000 KM $50,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 114,000 KM $40,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 81,000 KM $35,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-357-XXXX

(click to show)

833-357-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2017 Ford F-150