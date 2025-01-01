Menu
<p>This accident free, AS-IS trade includes:</p><p>- Power Heated Front Seat<br />- Remote Start<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- Remote Keyless Entry w/ Keypad<br />- Push Button Start<br />- Multipanel Vista Roof<br />- Dual Zone Air Conditioning<br />- Sony Audio Package</p><p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS</p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Flex

25 KM

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
25KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2FMHK6D88HBA08594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25B790C
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

