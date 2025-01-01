Menu
This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Auto High Beams
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.55 Ratio Regular Axles

Sold and Serviced by Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores

13070824

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
81,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1KFA89559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T822A
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Auto High Beams
- Voice Activated Navigation
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.55 Ratio Regular Axles

Sold and Serviced by Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

