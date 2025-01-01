Menu
<p>This one owner, accident free trade includes:</p><p>- Heated Front Seats<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- Center High Mount Stop Light Camera<br />- Snowplow Prep/Camper Package<br />- Navigation System<br />- Powerscope Tow Mirrors<br />- Tailgate Step<br />- Trailer Tow Package<br />- Fifth Wheel Hitch<br />- Hard Folding Tonneau Cover</p><p>Sold and Serviced by Leslie Motors</p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

172,000 KM

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Used
172,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT1KEE95234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T812A
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Heated Front Seats
- Reverse Camera
- Center High Mount Stop Light Camera
- Snowplow Prep/Camper Package
- Navigation System
- Powerscope Tow Mirrors
- Tailgate Step
- Trailer Tow Package
- Fifth Wheel Hitch
- Hard Folding Tonneau Cover

Sold and Serviced by Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

