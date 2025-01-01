Menu
This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Panoramic Moon Roof
- Power Liftgate
- Auto High Beams

Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores

2024 Ford Edge

44,000 KM

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

13063718

2024 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J90RBA30412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

- Power Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Panoramic Moon Roof
- Power Liftgate
- Auto High Beams

Sold and Serviced at Leslie Motors

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors, Harriston, Walkerton & Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
