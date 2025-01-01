Menu
<p>This accident free trade includes:</p><p>- Power Heated Leather Seats<br />- Heated Mirrors<br />- Power Windows<br />- Power Locks<br />- 4x4</p><p>Sold As-is</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p>

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

265,000 KM

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab 126.0" WB 4WD 1SC LS Z85

12679878

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab 126.0" WB 4WD 1SC LS Z85

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
265,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCDT136X48187544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T414B
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Seats

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
2004 Chevrolet Colorado