Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This one owner trade includes:</p><p>- Remote Keyless Entry<br />- Keyless Entry Keypad<br />- Power Drivers Seat<br />- Trailer Towing Package<br />- Power Adjustable Pedals<br />- Sync Voice Activated Systems<br />- Chrome Step Bar<br />- 3.55 Ratio Locking Rear Axle</p><p>Vehicle Sold As-Is</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p>

2012 Ford F-150

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12804442

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ET3CKD00574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25T555A
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner trade includes:

- Remote Keyless Entry
- Keyless Entry Keypad
- Power Drivers Seat
- Trailer Towing Package
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Sync Voice Activated Systems
- Chrome Step Bar
- 3.55 Ratio Locking Rear Axle

Vehicle Sold As-Is

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 212,000 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW King Ranch 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW King Ranch 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box 78,000 KM $77,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 101,000 KM $36,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-357-XXXX

(click to show)

833-357-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2012 Ford F-150