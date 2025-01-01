2014 Ford F-150

Menu
This one owner, accident free trade includes:

-3.55 Ratio Regular Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Power Windows/Locks

This vehicle is being sold "as-is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </span></p><p> </p>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
375,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF5EKF84576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T342A
  • Mileage 375,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

-3.55 Ratio Regular Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Power Windows/Locks

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
