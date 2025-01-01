$6,000+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
RWD 2500 155"
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
RWD 2500 155"
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
833-357-3460
Sold As Is
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 25TR643A
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This as-is trade includes:
- AM/FM Radio
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Tow Haul Mode
- Auto Headlights
- Front Arm Rests
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Leslie Motors Ltd.
Leslie Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-357-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
833-357-3460