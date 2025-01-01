Menu
<p>This as-is trade includes:</p><p>- Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats<br />- Memory Drivers Seat<br />- Heated Steering Wheel<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- Remote Keyless Entry<br />- Dual Climate Control<br />- Trailer Tow package<br />- Lane Keep Assist<br />- Rear Park Sensors<br />- Soft Tonneau Cover</p><p>Sold As-Is</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

213,000 KM

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT

12813382

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC0EG221838

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T427A
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

This as-is trade includes:

- Power Heated/Cooled Front Seats
- Memory Drivers Seat
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Reverse Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Dual Climate Control
- Trailer Tow package
- Lane Keep Assist
- Rear Park Sensors
- Soft Tonneau Cover

Sold As-Is

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2014 GMC Sierra 1500