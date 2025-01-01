Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This accident free trade includes</p><p>- 150 Wheelbase Cab Over<br />- 16Ft Box<br />- Power Locks<br />- Power Windows<br />- Radio with AM/FM & Aux Input</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2014 Isuzu Cube Van

278,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Isuzu Cube Van

150" WB WHITE CAB IBT AIR PWL

Watch This Vehicle
12695790

2014 Isuzu Cube Van

150" WB WHITE CAB IBT AIR PWL

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

  1. 1751054301
  2. 1751054301
  3. 1751054301
  4. 1751054301
  5. 1751054301
  6. 1751054301
  7. 1751054301
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
278,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JALE5W167E7902753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free trade includes

- 150" Wheelbase Cab Over
- 16Ft Box
- Power Locks
- Power Windows
- Radio with AM/FM & Aux Input

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2020 Ford Edge ST Line 59,000 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 84,000 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 260,000 KM $14,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-357-XXXX

(click to show)

833-357-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2014 Isuzu Cube Van