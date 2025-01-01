Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This accident free trade includes:</p><p>- Heated Front Seats<br />- Remote Start<br />- Reverse Camera<br />- Power Sliding Rear Window<br />- Twin Panel Moonroof<br />- Trailer Tow Package<br />- 3.55 Ratio Locking Axle</p><p>Sold As-is</p><p dir=ltr><span id=docs-internal-guid-83ff754d-7fff-016a-f672-c6cc61b78317>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!<br />- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</p><p dir=ltr>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians<br />- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!<br />- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!<br />- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.<br />- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460<br />- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </p><p> </p>

2016 Ford F-150

352,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12653217

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0

833-357-3460

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
352,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF5GFD27413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T495B
  • Mileage 352,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free trade includes:

- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Reverse Camera
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Trailer Tow Package
- 3.55 Ratio Locking Axle

Sold As-is

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 247,000 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-350 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2023 Ford F-350 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box 105,000 KM $85,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 94,000 KM $41,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-357-XXXX

(click to show)

833-357-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Leslie Motors Ltd.

833-357-3460

2016 Ford F-150