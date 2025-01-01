$4,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford C-MAX
5dr HB Titanium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora St / 1447 Yonge St / 40453 Amberley Rd, Harriston/Walkterton/Wingham, ON N0G 1Z0
833-357-3460
Sold As Is
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Med Light Stone Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 306,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This trade includes:
- Heated Front Seats
- Reverse Camera
- Power Liftgate
- Reverse Sensing System
- Fixed Panoramic Roof
- Keyless Entry
- Active Park Assist
- Blind Spot Information System
- Power Heated Mirrors
This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
